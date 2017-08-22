A-State Names White to Interim Rugby Head Coach Position

JONESBORO - Blake White, the top assistant coach for Arkansas State University's rugby program, has been selected as the new head coach on an interim basis. White replaces Shaun Potgieter who resigned in July to return to school and pursue additional educational opportunities.

"I am honored to become the head coach at Arkansas State," said White. "I have tremendous pride in this school and team, and I could not be happier to be in the position I am in. The program is in great shape with great support from the university. There are also excellent student-athletes committed to their studies, first and foremost, with a real desire to be at their best with everything they do."

"Blake has contributed a lot to the program and I am very pleased he now has this opportunity to lead," Executive Director of Student Health and Wellness Matt Huckaby stated. "Blake lives rugby and is passionate about helping these young men succeed on and off the field. We are in great hands moving forward."

White, of St. Charles, Ill., has been an assistant with A-State for the last four years. After a standout high school career where was named to the Illinois all-state team, he was invited to the USA U-19 tryouts. He played a year of rugby in Australia with the West Brisbane Bulldogs before returning to Illinois to coach his former high school team.

White then came back to Arkansas State to finish his education. He played rugby for the Red Wolves for four years, earning All-South Collegiate All-Stars honors. Following his collegiate rugby career, he helped coach the forwards.

"My plan this season will be the same as every season I will be here and that is to make sure the guys are doing well in the classroom and becoming the best players and young men they can be," White continued. "I feel there is a great responsibility that comes with the position. These are pivotal years in young men's lives and I know the impact coaches and leaders can have."