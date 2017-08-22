6 arrested after drug investigation in Forrest City

After several complaints about drug activity at a street in Forrest City, detectives arrested 6 people on felony charges.

According to the Forrest City Police Department Facebook page, detectives began watching the area and found drugs were being sold at a home on the 1200-block of South Rosser Street.

The detectives executed a search warrant at that home on Aug. 19.

Police said the suspects surrendered to detectives.

Then, the officers began their search and they found crack cocaine, oxycodone, and alprazolam.

The department said all substances were packaged for sale.

Detectives also found $4,000 in cash and a GMC Yukon.

Police arrested Brandon Lamar, DeAngelo Mason, Julius D. Brown, Olajuwon White, Otis Mason and Willie Walker.

They face several felony drug charges including:

Possession of cocaine with purpose to deliver.

Possession of meth with purpose to deliver.

Possession of oxycodone with purpose to deliver.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Possession of alprazolam with purpose to deliver.

The post also had the following quote from Police Chief Deon Lee:

“I would like to thank the citizens of Forrest City that brought this residence to our attention and allowed us the opportunity to bring these individuals to justice. I would also like to thank our brave men and women, from all divisions that make up our Special Response Team, that left their families to execute this dangerous warrant during the early morning hours on Saturday. To the citizens of Forrest City, we are here to assist you in cleaning up your neighborhoods and I look forward to your continued assistance as we complete these tasks in the future. A simple tip to Crime Stoppers at (870) 261-1499 is all that it takes to assist us in taking these dangerous individuals off your streets. All tips are anonymous and tips that lead to an arrest can pay up to one thousand dollars.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android