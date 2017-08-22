TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-car crash blocking traffic in Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-car crash blocking traffic in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Craighead County Dispatch reports a two-car crash is blocking traffic at the intersection of Aggie Road and Airport Road.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Drivers should find another way around, if possible.

