Missouri man fatally shot by Arkansas national park ranger

YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The National Park Service says a Missouri man was fatally shot by a park ranger in northern Arkansas when he refused to drop a weapon he was carrying.



The park service says in a news release that 46-year-old Jonathan Bolger of Branson was killed in the shooting early Sunday at Buffalo River National Park near Yellville, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Little Rock.



The release says Bolger was carrying a handgun when he was encountered by rangers and that he was shot when he refused to comply with orders to drop the gun.



The names of the rangers were not released.



The park service says its investigators are being assisted by the Searcy County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police in investigating the shooting.

