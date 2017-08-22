Depot Days Festival to include tribute to Sonny Burgess

This year’s Depot Days Festival in downtown Newport will pay tribute to rock and roll pioneer Sonny Burgess.

The 20th annual event, set for the weekend of Sept. 29-30, will showcase local, regional, and national talent paying tribute to the early history of rock and roll, according to a news release from the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce and Henry Boyce, organizer and promoter.

The weekend kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a conductor’s reception at the depot with hors d’oeuvres, beer, and wine. The Zyndall Raney Band will provide the entertainment.

Last year’s blues show was such a hit they are bringing it back this year. The show will start at 6 p.m. that Friday with performances by the Deltatones, Larry McCray, Memphis AllStars, and North Mississippi AllStars.

Saturday’s schedule includes performances by the Ace Cannon, Matte Gray Band, Travis Wammack, and the W.S. Holland Band.

The Legendary Pacers will also pay tribute to their founder and fellow bandmate Sonny Burgess, who died Friday, Aug. 18, in a Little Rock hospital. His family will hold a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Silver Moon in Newport.

In addition to music, the festival will also offer food, crafts, children’s activities, a BBQ contest, and free prizes.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit the Depot Days website or contact the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce at director@newportchamber.org or call 870-523-3618.

