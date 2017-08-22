Crimestoppers: Police need help in finding two people with warrants

Jonesboro police need the public’s help in finding two people with two warrants between them.

Officers are looking for 21-year-old Heath Andrews of Jonesboro. JPD says Andrews has 1 failure to appear warrant out of Jonesboro.

Police are also looking for 21-year-old Jose Barron. JPD says Barron has one failure to appear domestic violence class warrant out of Jonesboro.

If you know the whereabouts of Heath Andrews and Jose Barron, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

You can also text your tip to Crimestoppers by taking you iPhone or Android phone and typing in 274637, or the word crimes if your phone can do that.

Then in the message, type in 395stop, all one word, followed by your tip. Hit send, and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number.

