Crimestoppers: Police need help in finding two people with warra - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crimestoppers: Police need help in finding two people with warrants

Heath Andrews (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Heath Andrews (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
Jose Barron (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Jose Barron (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police need the public’s help in finding two people with two warrants between them.

Officers are looking for 21-year-old Heath Andrews of Jonesboro. JPD says Andrews has 1 failure to appear warrant out of Jonesboro.

Police are also looking for 21-year-old Jose Barron. JPD says Barron has one failure to appear domestic violence class warrant out of Jonesboro.

If you know the whereabouts of Heath Andrews and Jose Barron, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

You can also text your tip to Crimestoppers by taking you iPhone or Android phone and typing in 274637, or the word crimes if your phone can do that.

Then in the message, type in 395stop, all one word, followed by your tip. Hit send, and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Two men awarded Life Saving Award after saving mother and children

    Two men awarded Life Saving Award after saving mother and children

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:34:48 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:47:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office held a Life Saving Award ceremony in honor of two men who saved a mother and her children’s lives after a serious accident.

    The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office held a Life Saving Award ceremony in honor of two men who saved a mother and her children’s lives after a serious accident.

  • Arkansas opts into FirstNet service

    Arkansas opts into FirstNet service

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-23 02:52:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:42:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A new program the state of Arkansas has opted into is designed to help communication between first responders in the state.

    A new program the state of Arkansas has opted into is designed to help communication between first responders in the state.

  • Marked Tree PD will check to make sure your weed is safe

    Marked Tree PD will check to make sure your weed is safe

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:16:37 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:40:34 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    If you think you marijuana is laced with a power additive, Marked Tree police will test it for you.

    If you think you marijuana is laced with a power additive, Marked Tree police will test it for you.

    •   
Powered by Frankly