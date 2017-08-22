Man pleads guilty, sentenced for 2015 murder

A man arrested for murder will spend more than two decades in prison for the crime.

According to court documents, Treyon Peel pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder.

A judge sentenced him to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Peel was arrested in June 2015 for the murder of 21-year-old Raymond Smith in Blytheville.

According to the Blytheville Police Department, officers found Smith in a Jeep with a gunshot wound in May 2015.

