Blytheville Police Department now hiring

The Blytheville Police Department is now hiring qualified people to help fight crime in their city.

The BPD is currently accepting applications for the position of police officer.

Qualified applicants must be U.S. citizens at least 21 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED. They must also possess a valid driver’s license.

Applicants will also be expected to pass a physical exam, including drug screening; as well as a psychological examination and background investigation.

Starting pay for those with no prior law enforcement experience is $32,500. Certified officers and applicants who complete the police academy will receive $34,900 per year.

Applications can be picked up at the police department, 201 W. Walnut, or downloaded from www.blythevillepd.org.

Applications should be submitted by Sept. 8 for consideration in the upcoming assessment period.

