Jury finds Blytheville man guilty in woman's beating death - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jury finds Blytheville man guilty in woman's beating death

Jamal Akram (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Jamal Akram (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A man arrested and charged in the beating death of a woman in Blytheville was found guilty.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, a Mississipi County jury convicted Jamal Akram of first-degree murder.

He'd been on trial for the beating death of 57-year-old Linda Hatcher. Officers found her dead in March 2016. At the time, Akram told investigators he thought someone had broken into the home they shared on South Franklin.

At the jury's recommendation, Judge Ralph Wilson, Jr. sentenced Akram to 60 years in prison.

"This was a tough case," Ellington said as he commended the work of his deputy prosecutors, Curtis Walker and Gina Knight, as well as the "hard work of the Blytheville Police Department."

