The Lawrence County commodity distribution postponed

The Lawrence County commodity distribution scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23, has been postponed.

According to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, the distribution set for Walnut Ridge has been postponed due to the unavailability of the distribution site.

The distribution will be rescheduled to a future date to be determined.

