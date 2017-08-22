Deputy cites woman after finding horses in "severe shape"

A Craighead County sheriff’s deputy cited a Lake City woman with animal cruelty after finding several malnourished horses on her property, including one that he said “looked like it could die in a matter of days.”

Deputy Garland Tipton reported he was called to County Road 509 Monday regarding three horses in “bad shape.”

When he arrived, Tipton said he could see from the road just how bad off the animals were.

“All three of the horses [were] way underweight,” Tipton stated in his initial incident report. “One had a really bad leg where it had been cut down to the tendon and was limping.”

He said there was “very little” shade for them and no room for them in the barn.

While Tipton spoke with the owner, 39-year-old Stephanie Fitzwater, Margaret Shepherd with Northeast Arkansas Humane Society checked on the horses and their living conditions.

“Ms. [Shepherd] checked the horses out as for what kind of treatment they might need,” Tipton reported, adding that one needed to be seen by a veterinarian.

Tipton then cited Fitzwater with cruelty to animals for each horse.

