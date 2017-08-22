Two arrested at gravel pit after deputy finds different kind of "rock"

Cross County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men at a local gravel pit after reportedly finding one in possession of a different kind of “rock.”

Early Sunday morning, a deputy spotted 20-year-old Jared Luster Ridderheim and 19-year-old Jake Thomas Smith, both of Cherry Valley, at the APAC gravel pit on Highway 42 East, according to a social media post.

A search of the men and their vehicle turned up methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, the report stated.

Ridderheim was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (meth) and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime.

Both men were taken to the Cross County Detention Center where Smith was bonded out two hours later, according to the sheriff’s department’s website.

Ridderheim remains in jail at this time.

