Powerball jackpot continues to grow

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

If you bought a ticket for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing thinking you would win $650 million, then you’re in for a shock.

Because so many people have bought chances on the big bucks, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $700 million.

It’s the second-largest jackpot prize in Powerball history, according to the Missouri Lottery. The cash option would pay out an estimated $443.3 million.

“Even if you don’t win the big jackpot, you may win one of eight other prizes,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “Just this past Saturday, we had two $1 million prize winners and four $50,000 winners right here in Missouri.”

Reardon also reminds players to sign the backs of tickets immediately and keep them in a safe place.

Players have until 8:59 p.m. Wednesday to buy Powerball tickets in Missouri and Arkansas.

