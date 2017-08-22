JPD: Collar embedded in dog's neck, man cited

Police cited a Jonesboro man after they found a dog with a collar embedded in its neck, and maggots crawling in the decaying flesh.

Officer Beth Grant found the injured animal Monday at a home in the 600-block of Word Street. She stated in her initial incident report that the pit bull mix’s head was “extremely swollen.”

Willie Greer, 48, claimed the dog had been hanging around his house and he wanted it removed. He also reportedly said he thought a snake had bitten the dog.

Upon further inspection, Grant stated she “noticed a foul smell that I recognized as decaying flesh and found there to be maggots crawling close to the edge of the collar.”

She immediately took the dog to a local veterinarian’s office who determined that the dog’s collar had grown into the neck and was causing the head to swell.

Grant left the animal in the vet’s care, then returned to Greer’s home.

During questioning, Greer denied he owned the dog but claimed it had been at his residence for two weeks.

When Grant looked in the back yard, she found evidence where a dog had been tied up.

“There was also a 5-gallon bucket filled with dirty water and what appeared to be a bowl to hold food, but it was filled with debris and water,” she said. “There were also several smears all over the front porch that appeared to blood and bodily fluid smears.”

Given the evidence, the officer cited Greer with animal cruelty, dog at large, and no state rabies. He is due in court on Aug. 23 to answer the charges.

