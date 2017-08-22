ASP: One killed, one injured in Hwy. 49 crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Breaking

ASP: One killed, one injured in Hwy. 49 crash

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A man was killed and a woman injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash at the Craighead/Greene County line.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Thomas Hood, 70, of Paragould was killed in the crash. The passenger, Linda Hood, 72, of Paragould was injured.

ASP said the accident involved a maroon Hyundai and a tow truck at the Hwy. 49 and County Road 931 intersection.

Highway 49 in both directions were shut down Tuesday afternoon due to the two-car crash. 

The Hyundai, driven by Thomas Hood, was northbound on Highway 49, when a tow truck heading in the opposite direction, crossed the center lane and hit the car. 

The tow truck then hit the Homeplace Furniture building. 

The two people in the tow truck were not injured. 

The Homeplace Furniture building was also damaged due to the accident.

The highway was closed for about an hour and a half. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Two men awarded Life Saving Award after saving mother and children

    Two men awarded Life Saving Award after saving mother and children

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:34:48 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:47:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office held a Life Saving Award ceremony in honor of two men who saved a mother and her children’s lives after a serious accident.

    The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office held a Life Saving Award ceremony in honor of two men who saved a mother and her children’s lives after a serious accident.

  • Arkansas opts into FirstNet service

    Arkansas opts into FirstNet service

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-23 02:52:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:42:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A new program the state of Arkansas has opted into is designed to help communication between first responders in the state.

    A new program the state of Arkansas has opted into is designed to help communication between first responders in the state.

  • Marked Tree PD will check to make sure your weed is safe

    Marked Tree PD will check to make sure your weed is safe

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:16:37 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:40:34 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    If you think you marijuana is laced with a power additive, Marked Tree police will test it for you.

    If you think you marijuana is laced with a power additive, Marked Tree police will test it for you.

    •   
Powered by Frankly