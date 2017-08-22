ASP: One killed, one injured in Hwy. 49 crash

A man was killed and a woman injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash at the Craighead/Greene County line.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Thomas Hood, 70, of Paragould was killed in the crash. The passenger, Linda Hood, 72, of Paragould was injured.

ASP said the accident involved a maroon Hyundai and a tow truck at the Hwy. 49 and County Road 931 intersection.

Highway 49 in both directions were shut down Tuesday afternoon due to the two-car crash.

The Hyundai, driven by Thomas Hood, was northbound on Highway 49, when a tow truck heading in the opposite direction, crossed the center lane and hit the car.

The tow truck then hit the Homeplace Furniture building.

The two people in the tow truck were not injured.

The Homeplace Furniture building was also damaged due to the accident.

The highway was closed for about an hour and a half.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android