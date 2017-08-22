Hwy 49 reopens after crash at Craighead/Greene County line

Highway 49 in both directions were shut down Tuesday afternoon at the Craighead/Greene County line due to a two-car crash.

According to Arkansas State Police, the accident involved a maroon car and a tow truck at the Hwy. 49 and County Road 931 intersection.

ASP says a maroon car was northbound on Highway 49, when a tow truck heading in the opposite direction, crossed the center lane and hit the car.

The tow truck then hit the Homeplace Furniture building.

ASP told Region 8 News the two people in the maroon car were airlifted to nearby hospitals. The two people in the tow truck were not injured.

The Homeplace Furniture building was also damaged due to the accident.

The highway was closed for about an hour and a half.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android