Hwy 49 shutdown at Craighead/Greene County line due to crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Breaking

Hwy 49 shutdown at Craighead/Greene County line due to crash

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Multiple crews are working a traffic accident on Hwy. 49.

According to Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the accident is at Hwy. 49 and County Road 931 at the Craighead and Greene County line.

Injuries and entrapment have been reported with this accident.

Two medical helicopters and three ambulances have been called to the scene. 

Officials say to expect traffic delays.

Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will provide more updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested at gravel pit after deputy finds different kind of "rock"

    Two arrested at gravel pit after deputy finds different kind of "rock"

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-08-22 16:03:48 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:16:32 GMT
    Jared Luster Ridderheim (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Office)Jared Luster Ridderheim (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Cross County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men at a local gravel pit after reportedly finding one in possession of a different kind of “rock.”

    Cross County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men at a local gravel pit after reportedly finding one in possession of a different kind of “rock.”

  • JPD: Collar embedded in dog's neck, man cited

    JPD: Collar embedded in dog's neck, man cited

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-08-22 16:59:44 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:14:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Police cited a Jonesboro man after they found a dog with a collar embedded in its neck, and maggots crawling in the decaying flesh.

    Police cited a Jonesboro man after they found a dog with a collar embedded in its neck, and maggots crawling in the decaying flesh.

  • Powerball jackpot continues to grow

    Powerball jackpot continues to grow

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-08-22 16:13:53 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-08-22 16:28:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    If you bought a ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing thinking you would win $650 million, then you’re in for a shock.

    If you bought a ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing thinking you would win $650 million, then you’re in for a shock.

    •   
Powered by Frankly