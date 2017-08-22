Hwy 49 shutdown at Craighead/Greene County line due to crash

Multiple crews are working a traffic accident on Hwy. 49.

According to Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the accident is at Hwy. 49 and County Road 931 at the Craighead and Greene County line.

Injuries and entrapment have been reported with this accident.

Two medical helicopters and three ambulances have been called to the scene.

Officials say to expect traffic delays.

Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will provide more updates as soon as they become available.

