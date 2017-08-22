Search warrant application accuses Arkansas senator of fraud

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - A search warrant application filed in U.S. District Court accuses an Arkansas senator of using more than $25,000 General Improvement Fund money for personal use.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the warrant against Republican Sen. Jake Files of Fort Smith was sought in relation to violation of federal wire-fraud and money-laundering laws.



A U.S. attorney's office spokesman said Monday that Files hasn't been charged with any crimes.



The affidavit accuses Files of submitting fictitious bids for the city to receive $46,500 in GIF money for utility work at the city-owned River Valley Sports Complex at Chaffee Crossing.



Fort Smith terminated its contract with the complex in February after Files and Sebastian County Election Commissioner Lee Webb repeatedly missed deadlines to finish the project.



Files says he has been and will continue cooperating with law enforcement.



