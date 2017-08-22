Pharmacy employees identify customer as suspect in attempted burglary

Employees of a Jonesboro pharmacy say a man who tried to break into the store early Monday morning was one of their customers.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at Stone’s Pharmacy, 417 E. Matthews.

According to the initial incident report, investigators discovered someone had broken out the drive-through window in an attempt to gain entry.

A man who was arriving at work at a nearby business said he saw a white man with a dark-colored shirt wrapped around his hand punch out the window.

The witness said he shouted at the man and asked what he was doing. The suspect then ran away from the scene.

Surveillance video provided by the store’s owner Eric Hadley showed a white male in his 40s with dark hair, beard, and mustache, not wearing a shirt standing at the window just moments before the alarm sounded.

An officer took a still shot of the suspect and sent it to the police department in an attempt to identify the man.

A couple of hours later a store employee reported she recognized the man as a named customer who had been videotaped while in the store earlier.

An investigator met with Hadley and viewed video of the man’s visit to the pharmacy and the attempted break-in.

According to the incident report, the suspect was the same person in both videos and was even wearing the same shorts when came into the pharmacy to fill his prescription.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

