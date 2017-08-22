Red Wolf Express ready to roll for first game

Are you ready to howl? Then the JET Red Wolf Express is ready to roll.

Once again, Jonesboro’s city bus service will provide rides to and from downtown to Centennial Bank Stadium during A-State’s football season.

Buses will be ready to take riders to the first game against University of Miami (FL), which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Buses will leave from the corner of Cate and Church Streets every 20 minutes starting at noon until 2 p.m., then at 2:10 and 2:15 p.m.

Return service will begin at the start of the third quarter and continue every 30 minutes until 20 minutes after the game.

Round-trip prices are $2.50 for adults; $1.20 for seniors over 65, disabled, veterans with veteran’s passes, and those 6-18 years of age; $1.80 for students with ID; children under 6 ride free.

