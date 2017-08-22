Man charged with stealing over $3,000 worth of stuff from employer

Police say a man’s high jinks at work could land him in prison for several years.

David Joshua Parks, 32, of Tyronza is charged with stealing nearly $3,300 in property from his former employer.

The manager of Hijinx Family Entertainment Center, 3102 Shelby Dr., reported the theft to police on Thursday, Aug. 17.

According to court documents, the manager accused Parks of stealing $3,280 worth of items from the business during the short time he was employed there. In addition to a list of the stolen items, the employer gave police surveillance video of each theft.

“After reviewing the video, David Parks was positively identified as the person stealing property,” the court document stated.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Parks with theft of property greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000. It is a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Boling set his bond at $1,500 cash or surety and ordered Parks to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android