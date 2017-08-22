New housing addition coming to Bono

Changes are underway in Bono.

Mayor Danny Shaw of Bono said their population sign will soon need to change it’s number.

“We have a fifty-house addition,” Shaw said. “It’ll be behind the United Pentecostal Church. It’ll be built by Brown Ford Construction Company. These homes are expected to be brick homes with an enclosed drainage and underground utilities. They’re affordable, yet nice homes that will compliment Bono very much.”

Mayor Shaw said a larger population mean continued growth.

“Every time there’s another rooftop built in Bono,” Shaw said. “It makes us more desirable to businesses. Like grocery stores or pharmacies or a doctor’s office. We need those things. And they’re not going to come here unless we have the right amount of population. Fifty more rooftops will make it that much more attractive to businesses. This is a way we can build Bono in a sustaining way.”

Shaw said this housing project has been in the works for months.

“It’s just now gotten to the point,” Shaw said. “We’re ready to break ground on the sewer. We’ll start getting that laid and in place. I expect they’ll start doing some street work and possibly have a foundation or two built by the end of the year. But I’m not certain. That might happen at the first of next year.”

Shaw said he’s already looking forward to seeing the finished product.

“This is going to be one of the nicest additions in Bono,” Shaw said. “It’ll be somewhat like our Crestberry addition. It’s being built by the same person. But those houses are supposed to be comparable to those. Like I said, they’re very nice yet affordable.”

Shaw said the project is too early in the beginning stages to determine when the houses will be complete.

But they’re not stopping there!

Shaw said there’s a number of other projects they’re trying to get off the ground.

“We’ve got some street work we’re trying to get accomplished,” Shaw said. “That’s something we’re actually trying to get started on. Two different major streets. We’re always looking ahead to sidewalks. And we’ve got the Plainview apartments that are being remodeled right now. They’re supposed to be made almost like new again. That’s exciting to us. We are developing a new city park. We’re trying to get that going with some grants.”

Shaw said he believes the city of Bono is going to look very different before you know it.

“A lot of things are happening in Bono,” Shaw said. “Although it might not look like it at the moment, stick around for a year and see what it looks like.”

