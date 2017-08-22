Officer stops to help men hang American Flag

A Jonesboro police officer helped two gas station employees outside at a flag pole on Tuesday.

Region 8 News snapped a photo of the officer helping the Exxon Main Stop employees hang the American Flag.

The employees told Region 8 News the flag was hanging upside down.

The officer drove by and noticed it too. He got out of his patrol car, climbed up on the pole and helped remove the flag.

Together, the two men and the officer readjusted the flag, and raised it back up, watching it wave in the wind correctly.

The employees said they were thankful the officer took notice and helped.

