School district offers program for future educators

With the new school year underway, one district unveiled a new program, the teacher cadet program.

The course, offered at Paragould High School, was initially started due to a shortage of future instructors, educators, and teachers.

Jack Inman, teacher cadet instructor, said the class lets students observe education from the inside out.

Inman said students will get to have field observations, go into classrooms, and be an assistant to a teacher while also writing lesson plans and learn about the teaching profession.

Inman said the goal is to have students come back to school in a home-grown atmosphere.

"The final component is to come back to their home school and teach, home grow them, that's the ultimate goal because there are certain teaching fields that we just can't find teachers for whether it's science or math or things of that nature, so this is our chance to build it from the ground up," Inman said.

Any junior or senior student at Paragould High School who is interested in the program can still sign up for the course.

