HUB needing donations to help homeless children, parents

With a growing number of homeless children in Jonesboro, a new program looks to help children and their affected families.

Twelve families looked to The Helping the Underserved Belong, or HUB, for help just as the school year began.

Charlotte Evans, volunteer director, said that number is growing and there are more, unknown cases out in the city.

Evans said the children have been living with their guardians in either a car or under bridges.

To help the students register and prepare for school, the HUB said they're letting the children use their address as their home address.

It also lets parents or guardians get food stamps or other essential items to help them get their feet back on the ground.

With only minimal funding to help the families, Evans said they need the city's help not just for these families, but for future ones as well.

"We can only help eight people with this grant and that's it," Evans said. "We have probably 200 plus already coming through the HUB. We need donations, we really need individuals to step up and donate."

If you'd like to donate to the HUB, donations are accepted at Jonesboro City Hall, First Baptist Church, and Southwest Church of Christ.

