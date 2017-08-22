Man accused of throwing object at, breaking Taco Bell window

A man is facing a criminal mischief charge after Jonesboro police say he threw something through the window of a business.

A probable cause affidavit said Ferrell Jermaine Lee was found by police outside Taco Bell on S. Caraway Road on Aug 18.

Court documents state Lee threw a solid object through a window. It did not specify what he threw through the window.

Lee was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Aug. 21, police spoke with a manager at the Taco Bell who said it would cost $1,200 to fix the broken window.

A judge found probable cause to charge Lee with felony criminal mischief in the first degree.

Lee is being held on a $5,000 cash or surety bond. He is due back in court on Sept. 29.

