Arkansas opts into FirstNet service

A new program the state of Arkansas has opted into is designed to help communication between first responders in the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state will be a part of the First Responder Network Authority or FirstNet.

Arkansas is one of the first states in the country to participate.

FirstNet is forming the first nationwide public safety broadband network to provide advanced communications.

FirstNet will be a single way for emergency crews to communicate without relying on multiple radio networks.

FirstNet and AT&T will build, operate, and maintain the network at no cost to the state for the next 25 years.

