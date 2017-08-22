Marked Tree PD will check to make sure your weed is safe

If you think you marijuana is laced with a power additive, Marked Tree police will test it for you.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the department will test any suspected fentanyl tainted marijuana to ensure you will not be poisoned.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android