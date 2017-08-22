Marked Tree PD will check to make sure your weed is safe - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Marked Tree PD will check to make sure your weed is safe

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
MARKED TREE (KAIT) -

If you think you marijuana is laced with a power additive, Marked Tree police will test it for you.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the department will test any suspected fentanyl tainted marijuana to ensure you will not be poisoned.

