Informational meeting planned for Tim Tebow Night to Shine event

An informational meeting is set for those interested in helping with an event that will be a first in Jonesboro.

The Barnabas Group and Fellowship Jonesboro Church were chosen to sponsor a Tim Tebow Night to Shine event in 2018.

According to the Tim Tebow Foundation website, it’s a prom-style event held for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

The Barnabas Group, a ministry group, has already started planning and needs volunteers.

Anyone interested in helping should attend the informational meeting Friday, Aug. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Fellowship Jonesboro.

Susan Smith said the meeting will give full details on what this event looks like and what kind of volunteers are needed.

Smith said it’s an honor for a church in the Jonesboro area to be chosen to host such an event.

Fellowship Jonesboro is located at 1801 Woodsprings Rd. in Jonesboro.

For more information on the meeting or event, click here to see The Barnabas Group's Facebook page.

