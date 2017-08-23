CCSO: "Substitute teacher" arrested for drug paraphernalia

A woman described as a substitute teacher missed school Wednesday after deputies arrested her for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Craighead County sheriff’s deputies conducted a probation search Tuesday night of Nichole Marie Gibson’s home on North Rogers.

The search, according to the initial incident report, uncovered a box used syringe needles and a plastic straw with a white powdery substance consistent with methamphetamine. They also reported finding 2.9 grams of suspected meth in an unlabeled prescription pill bottle.

After collecting the evidence, deputies arrested Gibson on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a Wednesday afternoon probable cause hearing.

According to the incident report, Gibson’s occupation was listed as “sub teacher.”

