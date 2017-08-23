PHS cheer team needs your help giving old shoes new life

You have a chance to clean out your closet and help Paragould High School Cheerleaders.

The group is collecting gently worn, used and new shoes for their shoe drive fundraiser.

The team will earn money based on the total weight of the shoes donated.

With the help of Funds2Orgs, the donated shoes will be redistributed to micro-entrepreneurs to help them develop, grow, and maintain small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunities are limited and many families live on as little as $2 a day.

Proceeds from the sale of the shoes will help feed, clothe, and house families in developing countries.

If you’d like to donate a pair of shoes, drop them off at the Big Top Flee Market located at 1203 Highway 49B in Paragould or the Paragould Jr. High or Senior High school office.

