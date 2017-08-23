GR8 JOB: Several area teachers named regional finalists for AR T - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

GR8 JOB: Several area teachers named regional finalists for AR Teacher of the Year

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Several Region 8 teachers have been named 2018 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists.

Johnny Key, commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Education, announced the 14 finalists Wednesday.

Those in our area under consideration include:

Kim Armstrong 
Grades K-2 Science
Wynne Primary School 
Wynne School District
Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative

Kirby Childress 
Grade 6 Math
Pinkston Middle School 
Mountain Home School District
Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Shannon Holeyfield 
Grade 9 English and Grades 9-12 Yearbook 
Searcy High School 
Searcy School District
Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative

Judy Holland
Grade 9 English and Grades 9-12 Alternative Learning Environment 
Walnut Ridge High School
Lawrence County School District
Northeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

“I am excited for the opportunity to recognize these dynamic Arkansas teachers as regional finalists,” Key stated in a news release. “I am extremely proud of these regional finalists and for the example they have set for their students, colleagues, and future educators.”

Key and Gov. Asa Hutchinson will recognize the regional finalists in the Old Supreme Court room of the Capitol at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. During the ceremony, the four state semifinalists will be announced.

Each regional finalist will receive a $1,000 award, with the Arkansas Teacher of the Year receiving an additional $14,000. The awards are funded by a grant provided by the Walton Family Foundation.

Other regional finalists named include:

Brittany Berry 
Grades 6-7 EAST
Helen Tyson Middle School 
Springdale School District
Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Cameron Blackwood 
Grades 10-12 Science 
Clarendon High School
Clarendon School District
Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative

Brandy Browning 
Grade 9 Science
Magnolia Junior High School
Magnolia School District
South Central Service Cooperative

Anne Formby 
Grades 10-12 Math
Arkansas High School
Texarkana Arkansas School District
Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative

Randi House 
Kindergarten
Theodore Jones Elementary School
Conway School District
Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative

Amanda Jones
Grades 10-12 Science 
Poyen High School
Poyen School District
Dawson Education Cooperative

Beth Maris
Grades 10-12 Science
Central High School
Little Rock School District
Pulaski County

Mollie Sanford
Grades 10-12 Family and Consumer Science 
Dumas New Tech High School 
Dumas School District
Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Tasha Shoate 
Grade 3
Cavanaugh Elementary School 
Fort Smith School District
Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative

Morgan Wilson 
Grades 10-12 Math
Sheridan High School 
Sheridan School District
Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative

