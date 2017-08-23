GR8 JOB: Several area teachers named regional finalists for AR Teacher of the Year

Several Region 8 teachers have been named 2018 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists.

Johnny Key, commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Education, announced the 14 finalists Wednesday.

Those in our area under consideration include:

Kim Armstrong

Grades K-2 Science

Wynne Primary School

Wynne School District

Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative

Kirby Childress

Grade 6 Math

Pinkston Middle School

Mountain Home School District

Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Shannon Holeyfield

Grade 9 English and Grades 9-12 Yearbook

Searcy High School

Searcy School District

Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative

Judy Holland

Grade 9 English and Grades 9-12 Alternative Learning Environment

Walnut Ridge High School

Lawrence County School District

Northeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

“I am excited for the opportunity to recognize these dynamic Arkansas teachers as regional finalists,” Key stated in a news release. “I am extremely proud of these regional finalists and for the example they have set for their students, colleagues, and future educators.”

Key and Gov. Asa Hutchinson will recognize the regional finalists in the Old Supreme Court room of the Capitol at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. During the ceremony, the four state semifinalists will be announced.

Each regional finalist will receive a $1,000 award, with the Arkansas Teacher of the Year receiving an additional $14,000. The awards are funded by a grant provided by the Walton Family Foundation.

Other regional finalists named include:

Brittany Berry

Grades 6-7 EAST

Helen Tyson Middle School

Springdale School District

Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Cameron Blackwood

Grades 10-12 Science

Clarendon High School

Clarendon School District

Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative

Brandy Browning

Grade 9 Science

Magnolia Junior High School

Magnolia School District

South Central Service Cooperative

Anne Formby

Grades 10-12 Math

Arkansas High School

Texarkana Arkansas School District

Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative

Randi House

Kindergarten

Theodore Jones Elementary School

Conway School District

Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative

Amanda Jones

Grades 10-12 Science

Poyen High School

Poyen School District

Dawson Education Cooperative

Beth Maris

Grades 10-12 Science

Central High School

Little Rock School District

Pulaski County

Mollie Sanford

Grades 10-12 Family and Consumer Science

Dumas New Tech High School

Dumas School District

Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Tasha Shoate

Grade 3

Cavanaugh Elementary School

Fort Smith School District

Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative

Morgan Wilson

Grades 10-12 Math

Sheridan High School

Sheridan School District

Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative

