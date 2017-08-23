JPD investigating Dollar General burglary

A man delivering papers to a local business stumbled upon a burglary in progress. Now police are searching for the two people suspected of breaking in.

Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, a man called 911 to report a robbery in progress at Dollar General, 5900 E. Johnson.

The man told police he was delivering newspapers when he saw two people inside the store. He dropped the papers outside the business then went and called the police.

According to the initial incident report, the suspects entered the store by using a concrete block to break the front door glass.

Once inside, they stole multiple packages of cigarettes and cigars, a pre-paid cell phone, and a 2-liter bottle of Sprite.

After reviewing the store’s surveillance video, officers said it appeared one of the suspects was a tall, slender black male wearing all black, carrying a red bag. The other suspect appeared to be a black man wearing all black, along with a gray hat and white sneakers.

The video showed the suspect with the red bag break the front door with a brick and tire iron at 3:39 a.m. The suspect used a tire iron to break the glass on the cigarette case and steal the tobacco products.

The suspect then left the store through the front door, leaving the tire iron behind.

At 4:41 a.m. the video showed the second suspect enter the store through the front door and pick up the tire iron. The report stated he stole tobacco products, the phone, and the soda.

It is unknown where the suspects went after leaving the store or if they left by foot or vehicle.

Anyone with information on this break-in should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android