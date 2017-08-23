Woman pleads guilty to arson, attempted murder

A woman arrested in connection with an arson and attempted murder has pleaded guilty in the case.

According to a sentencing order filed in Independence County Circuit Court on August 15, Melisa Fike pleaded guilty to attempted murder and arson.

A judge sentenced her to 10 years in prison and issued a no contact order with the victim and her family.

Fikes was arrested and charged in June 2016 in connection the January 2016 case.

The Independence County Sheriff's Office said a home on Cleghorn Chapel Road had intentionally been set on fire. A mother and three children were home at the time and made it out safely.

Bradley Hodge was also arrested and charged in the case. He is due in Independence County Circuit Court on September 12.

