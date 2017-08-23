Couple offering unique dining experience and dim sum

What do you get when you marry a security officer with a sushi maker? A unique dining experience.

Cory Clay and his wife, Li, have opened City Wok Dim Sum in the former Therapy Tapas Bar located at 241 S. Main in downtown Jonesboro.

Clay told Region 8 News he and his wife came up with the idea while visiting her family.

“We were thinking what we wanted to do with our lives,” Clay said. “We wanted to be masters of our own lives.”

At the time, Clay, who had experience managing a truck stop, was working as a security officer. His wife made sushi for a local restaurant.

“We decided to bring that experience together to do something for ourselves,” he said.

Much like the tapas served at Therapy, dim sum dishes are small portions typically served in steamer baskets or served from carts taken from table to table.

Clay said because it is just he and his wife running the restaurant, they have opted for steamers instead of table-side service.

“We’re more of a tea house,” he added, referring to the restaurant’s size. He estimates they can seat about 20 people.

Unlike the former tenants, Clay said they do not have plans at this time to apply for a private club permit.

“It would be a waste of time,” he told Region 8 News. “We might if we get bigger. But we want to keep it family friendly.”

The restaurant, which opened earlier this month, is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call 870-243-8725 or visit their Facebook page.

