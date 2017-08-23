Suspect doesn't "understand" judge, still facing attempted burglary charge

A man accused of trying to break into a Jonesboro pharmacy earlier this week appeared Wednesday to have trouble understanding the charges against him.

Anthony Sean Stice, 40, appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler on a bench warrant for criminal attempt.

According to court documents, Stice attempted to break into Stone’s Pharmacy on Monday, Aug. 21, by breaking out the drive-through window.

Employees who viewed the surveillance of the video immediately recognized him as a customer who had recently been to the store to pick up a prescription, the affidavit stated.

Sgt. Brandon King viewed video of the attempted break-in, as well as video of Stice in the pharmacy later that day.

“Stice appears to be still wearing the same shorts that he was wearing in the earlier video when the window was broken out,” the court documents stated.

After reading aloud the charges facing him, Fowler asked Stice if he understood.

Stice said he did not.

Fowler then read aloud the probable cause affidavit which detailed the alleged crime.

Again, Stice answered in the negative when asked if he understood.

“I don’t understand nothing,” Stice said as he patted his head with both hands. He then uttered a string of incomprehensible words and shook his head.

He was not alone. The judge and several witnesses in the courtroom were also left shaking their heads.

Fowler set his bond at $1,500 cash or surety and ordered Stice to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

Stice was arrested in June after police say they found him in an abandoned factory, with his “head in a plastic bag” inhaling spray paint.

If convicted of the current charge, he could be sentenced to six years in prison and be fined up to $10,000.

