JPD counting on BAT Mobile to help curb DUIs

The Jonesboro Police Department is turning to the BAT Mobile to help them cut down on impaired drivers.

As part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, JPD will conduct sobriety checkpoints on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26.

As in years past, personnel from the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy and its BAT (Breath Alcohol Testing) Mobile will assist police in stopping those who might be driving under the influence.

The 44-foot vehicle has multiple cameras to record checkpoint stops and provide on-site field-testing for prescription or illegal drugs.

