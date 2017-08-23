Second public meeting on trout management

(AGFC) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a special public workshop from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Aug. 24, at the Vada Sheid Community Development Center in Convention Center Rooms A and B. The center is located on the ASU Mountain Home campus. The purpose of the workshop is to review and revise the Bull Shoals and Norfork Tailwaters Trout Management Plan.

The current trout management plans for the 92 and 4.5 mile trout fisheries on the White River and North Fork of the White River below Bull Shoals and Norfork Dams were developed in 2007. The first workshop in the revision process was held on Aug. 3, and attendees had the opportunity to provide input on their likes and dislikes about each tailwater. Approximately 103 people attended the workshop.

“As part of our continued effort to keep the public involved, we want to give concerned anglers and stakeholders the opportunity to give input on possible management options for the fisheries,” said Christy Graham, Trout Management Supervisor. “We want to make sure these fisheries are the best they can be and are meeting the expectations of our anglers.”

The public meeting is the second step of the revision, which is scheduled to occur every five years.

Progress of the tailwaters’ management plan revisions will be posted on the AGFC website throughout the process. For more information, please contact Christy Graham (Trout Management Program) at 877-425-7577.