City asks for neighbors to pick up trash cans to keep streets clean

The Stepping Stone Sanctuary in Trumann will now be able to grow their own vegetables year-round due to receiving generous greenhouse donations.
The Trumann School District exploring ways to upgrade their football program, but to do so, they need citizens help in voting for a millage restructuring.
A new resource may soon be available to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Sharp County.
Back in 2008, a tornado that destroyed part’s of Highland also destroyed their fire station.
Residents in Tyronza took it upon themselves to make their community safer.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
