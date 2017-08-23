New caution lights hope to keep children in one community safe

Police and city officials have taken action to keep the kids in their community safe.

Caraway Police Chief William Hicks said the school invested in a set of caution lights on Highway 135 before you reach their elementary school.

“We’ve been trying to get them for several years,” Hicks said. “We finally got them put in and it’s made a world of difference. I mean, I think the first one I’ve had in the last week or two since they’ve been activated is about 40 miles per hour. Speed limits 25. I’m giving them a little leeway right now for the first week or two. And after that, anything eleven or twelve over we’ll be stopping.”

Hicks said motorists were flying through the area.

“There were days you couldn’t stop them quick enough,” Hicks said. “One time I had a lady come through here at 70 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour school zone. But all we had were signs.”

He said the caution lights are working.

“We’ve had the lights for a little while,” Hicks said. “But it took some time to get them hooked up. If I stopped somebody the first thing they’d say was you didn’t have the lights on. So, they thought it was a regular 50 miles per hour speed limit. But now they’re working and it’s doing a great job.”

Hicks said it’s made a big difference with those just passing through.

“Especially people from out of town,” Hicks said. “They come through and they see the lights flashing and then they’ll slow down. That was their biggest problem. You stop them and they’d say the lights weren’t on.”

Hicks said he’ll do whatever it takes to keep the children of Caraway safe.

“Anything that’s going to help our kids I’m for,” Hicks said. “Just like the texting law. It could’ve been quicker. When you’re looking at that phone it distracts you. It doesn’t take but a second for somebody to hit their brakes in front of you and then we’ve got a problem.”

Hicks said they’re not done, yet.

He said they’ve got plans to put more up.

“We’re probably gonna try to get a sign put up,” Hicks said. “On Highway 135 coming in from Lepanto. The people coming from Lepanto and Osceola, that direction, there’s no lights up. And when you make the turn, we’ve got one sign already there by the quick shop that says school zone, but we’d like to have one put out on the road or another set of lights possibly.”

