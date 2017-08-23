Son reacts to women comforting parents after deadly crash

Many people reacted to the death of a local pastor on Wednesday, including two good Samaritans who comforted the couple.

Pastor of Clarks Chapel Baptist Church in Paragould, Thomas Hood, and his wife Linda Hood were involved in a Highway 49 crash Tuesday evening.

It happened at the Craighead/Greene County line after a tow truck crossed the center line and hit the couple’s vehicle head on.

Samantha Neece and Felecia Junkersfeld, both nurses, said Tuesday was a typical day until they unexpectedly drove up on the crash site where people outside were hollering for help.

“They started waving us down really fast and I just started to run,” Neece said.

The wreck happened in front of Home Place Furniture, where employees hollered for help after noticing the women had scrubs on.

“We jumped out and we went over there,” Neece said. “There was an old man on the right side, the woman was on the left side. Felecia went to the woman and I went to the man and I noticed he was not able to speak.”

The women stayed with the couple until paramedics arrived as their nursing instincts kicked in.

“I just grabbed his neck and held it still and was feeling for a pulse and had his hand and had him keep squeezing my hand.”

Neece said Hood squeezed her hand back several times, but he could not speak.

Junkersfeld said his wife was alert.

“She kept reaching for him, but you know, I didn’t want her to turn her neck and do any further damage.”

Region 8 News spoke with the couple’s son, Greg Hood, who learned about the two nurses who spent some of his father’s last minutes with him.

“They took time out to comfort strangers they didn't know, that means a whole lot,” Hood’s son said. "I don’t know exactly what my dad could see in that moment, but I do know that if he could see them now he would give them a hug and tell them that he loved them and appreciated it. And I would do the same.”

