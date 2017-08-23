Neighborhood watch helps keep crime at bay

Residents in Tyronza took it upon themselves to make their community safer.

Tyronza Police Chief Byron Carter said residents rallied to start a neighborhood watch program.

Carter said the group decided to take action after noticing petty crimes taking place in their neighborhoods.

Tyronza struggles with break-ins, according to Carter, but since the neighborhood watch program posted signs around town, he said crime has decreased drastically.

Carter is the only police officer in Tyronza and said the program is an asset to the department.

“They can help me be eyes and ears in the community because I can’t see everything that happens,” Carter said. “That’s one of the main reasons why they formed the neighborhood watch.”

Carter said the group has held meetings and he has gone over what they can and cannot do as far as keeping them safe and not violating people’s rights.

