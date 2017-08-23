City looks to add park behind fire station

Back in 2008, a tornado that destroyed parts of Highland also destroyed their fire station.

However, after a partnership between Oprah and KAIT, a new station will be built where the old one once stood.

Behind the station is land not being used and now the town and community wants to add new amenities for the community.

Highland’s mayor hopes to put in a ballpark or playground on the five-acre piece of land.

It is land-locked and sits away from the highway.

Mayor Russ Truitt said not much could be done with it.

Truitt has the approval from the city council to plan and add a baseball field and other possible fields for intermural or pee-wee sports.

It would help out the Highland High School baseball team that has to go to Ash Flat to practice on an actual field.

“I think it’ll be a great asset to the community and the school,” Truitt said. “We’re happy to have anybody. use it. We’ve got several churches around that could use it. So I think it’ll be a great use of the land.”

Truitt said they are still in the first phase of planning.

Road crews will begin to clear some of the brush and trees from the area soon and then the city will look at getting grants to pay for some of the equipment and materials.

