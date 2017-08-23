District requests restructured millage for football field house, stadium

The Trumann School District is exploring ways to upgrade their football program, but to do so, they need the citizens help in voting for a millage restructuring.

“We have the opportunity to provide for our kids a football field house and stadium but in order to build these things, we need to refinance or restructure the current bonds,” Superintendent Myra Graham said.

Graham said these bonds are those they used for the new Trumann Elementary School when the millage increase passed.

“We are not and do not want to change the current millage which is at 38.6,” said Graham. “We have used three years of the 30 year bond that we took out so there is 27 more years left and that will not change as well.”

Graham said this deal is worth it because the bond will not be extended but the children and the community can have a brand new addition to the high school complex.

“We have got to let voters know about it,” said Graham. “It would simply be changing the wording on the millage for this project. We want people to vote yes on the ballot in September.”

Graham said the purpose behind this to give the football team a home in all of the new upgrades to their campuses.

“The football team currently doesn’t have this,” said Graham. “They have been sharing the P.E. space in the middle school gym. Now they are growing in numbers and success rates, they need a new area of their own.”

Graham said they were originally going to build a field house but found that it would be cheaper to do a stadium as well.

“It will cost approximately $6.6 million but it is doable,” said Graham. “We have been working with our bonding agent and they came up with this plan to restructure the millage.”

Graham said it is important that voters understand that this will not affect their pocketbooks one bit.

“It is a simple formula where it is the same tax rate plus the same payback time equals a new field house and stadium for our kids, and the community,” said Graham.

The restructure request will be on the school election ballot September 19. Until then, Graham said they will have renderings of the new field house and stadium available to see at all of their home football games.

