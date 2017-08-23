Football/field house project approved in Trumann

A plan to upgrade the football program at Trumann found the end zone Tuesday as voters there approved a restructuring of the district's millage rate.

In unofficial numbers, the proposal was approved by a 251-88 margin, Poinsett County Clerk Teresa Rouse said.

Earlier this year, Superintendent Myra Graham said the opportunity was key for the students at the school.

“We have the opportunity to provide for our kids a football field house and stadium but in order to build these things, we need to refinance or restructure the current bonds,” Graham said.

Graham said these bonds are those they used for the new Trumann Elementary School when the millage increase passed.

“We are not and do not want to change the current millage which is at 38.6,” said Graham. “We have used three years of the 30-year bond that we took out so there is 27 more years left and that will not change as well.”

Graham said this deal was worth it because the bond will not be extended but the children and the community can have a brand new addition to the high school complex.

“We have got to let voters know about it,” said Graham. “It would simply be changing the wording on the millage for this project. We want people to vote yes on the ballot in September.”

Graham said the purpose behind this to give the football team a home in all of the new upgrades to their campuses.

“The football team currently doesn’t have this,” said Graham. “They have been sharing the P.E. space in the middle school gym. Now they are growing in numbers and success rates, they need a new area of their own.”

Graham said they were originally going to build a field house but found that it would be cheaper to do a stadium as well.

“It will cost approximately $6.6 million but it is doable,” said Graham. “We have been working with our bonding agent and they came up with this plan to restructure the millage.”

Graham said it is important that voters understand that this will not affect their pocketbooks one bit.

“It is a simple formula where it is the same tax rate plus the same payback time equals a new field house and stadium for our kids, and the community,” said Graham.

In a separate vote, Harrisburg school district patrons turned down a proposal to make the district's millage rate uniform by a 211 to 64 margin.

