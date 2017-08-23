Innovation hub could soon come to Sharp Co.

A new resource may soon be available to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Sharp County.

An innovation hub will be coming to the area. Right now, it is in the planning stages.

The innovation hub could provide things like business development counseling, markers spaces, marketing help, and reliable office space.

Graycen Bigger, director of Placemaking for Cherokee Village, said the town is a great place to have a space like that because of the people who already live there.

“It’s pretty amazing the concentration of former CEOs, nonprofit directors, researchers, we’ve got several scientists in the area and really technology gurus that you wouldn’t find anywhere else,” Bigger said.

Bigger said they did a pop-up shop where makers could come and test their ideas with little financial investment to see if there is a marker. She said the event was successful.

