Group volunteers to move greenhouses to help homeless

A group of men living at a homeless shelter in Trumann spent Labor Day volunteering their time, taking down greenhouses that will be used to help people.

The people at the Stepping Stone Sanctuary recently received three greenhouses from the Trumann School District. The greenhouses will be moved to a 10-acre plot of land that was also donated to the shelter.

Officials with the shelter say the greenhouses will be used to grow vegetables year round and help provide jobs for people at the shelter. One of those at the shelter, Larry Matney, said the opportunity to work on a day that honors work was important for the people there.

"We've all donated our time today on this holiday to try to get it finished so we can reconstruct it .. it's a blessing all the time to get out here and do something for people that's in need," Matney said.

The Stepping Stone Sanctuary announced in August that the greenhouses will give the group the ability to grow their own vegetables year-round due to receiving generous greenhouse donations.

“We are expanding our community garden and we have always wanted to grow produce throughout the year,” said Jeff Weaver, director. “We learned about some greenhouses that just recently been bought by a private owner who was planning to move them so that man decided to donate one of them to us.”

Weaver said having these greenhouses is very impactful.

“This will allow us to grow vegetables all year and create jobs for our residents on maintenance and care,” said Weaver.

Weaver also said they hope to partner with people in the community to grow produce for vendors.

“We plan to grow tomatoes, lettuce and typical vegetables like that,” said Weaver. “Having this again would allow our people to help support both the mission and the community.”

The 50-foot greenhouse donated by the private owner is currently located off Highway 158 outside of Harrisburg. Weaver said the task now is to get that greenhouse back to the city.

“We need trucks, trailers, drills, and labor of anyone willing to volunteer their time to help us haul this equipment back to Trumann,” said Weaver.

Officials hope the greenhouses will be moved to the new location by the end of the week.

