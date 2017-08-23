Homeless shelter receives three greenhouses

The Stepping Stone Sanctuary in Trumann will now be able to grow their own vegetables year-round due to receiving generous greenhouse donations.

“We are expanding our community garden and we have always wanted to grow produce throughout the year,” said Jeff Weaver, director. “We learned about some greenhouses that just recently been bought by a private owner who was planning to move them so that man decided to donate one of them to us.”

The Trumann School District donated the other two greenhouses where all three will be relocated to 10 acres of land in Trumann.

Weaver said having these greenhouses is very impactful.

“This will allow us to grow vegetables all year and create jobs for our residents on maintenance and care,” said Weaver.

Weaver also said they hope to partner with people in the community to grow produce for vendors.

“We plan to grow tomatoes, lettuce and typical vegetables like that,” said Weaver. “Having this again would allow our people to help support both the mission and the community.”

The 50-foot greenhouse donated by the private owner is currently located off Highway 158 outside of Harrisburg. Weaver said the task now is to get that greenhouse back to the city.

“We need trucks, trailers, drills, and labor of anyone willing to volunteer their time to help us haul this equipment back to Trumann,” said Weaver.

Saturday at 10 a.m., Weaver said they will begin tearing down the greenhouse to take it to its new property.

