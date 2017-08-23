City sales tax to continue for road maintenance

After approving an extension of a half-cent city sales tax, Highland residents have decided to keep the tax going.

The tax was first approved in 2008 to pay off a sewer bond but now that money will be used to help maintain city streets.

According to Mayor Russell Truitt, the money will go towards paving a few roads around the town.

Truitt added that some of the money will also help them replace old equipment at the Highland Fire Department.

