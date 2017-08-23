Little Rock mayor gives himself a grade of "A" after announcement of plan

On Monday, Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola introduced a plan to reduce violent crimes and investing in the city.

During an interview with ABC affiliate KATV, Stodola gave himself a letter grade of "A" on how he thinks the plan is progressing when it comes to achieving its goals.

One of those goals is to have 60 new officers on the police force in Little Rock. There were 18 new police academy graduates that started a couple of weeks ago.

Stodola also touted a $1.2-million grant Little Rock received to begin a program assisting felons with society re-entry.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android